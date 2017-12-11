UP CM Yogi Adityanath set to slash 90 departments into just 37; may cut Cabinet down to size too

As of now, there are 49 ministers in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. (PTI)

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh Government may soon merge over 90 departments and reduce them to just 37. Moving quickly, the Yogi Adityanath government is reportedly even ready with the proposal to downsize the number of departments. The state government is planning this step in order not only to improve administrative efficiency but also for better control over functioning, New Indian Express said. The move has come days after a Niti Aayog team led by vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant met state Chief Minister Adityanath on November 9. During the meeting, the team suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to restructure administrative departments so as to ensure better implementation of government schemes.

Once the merger process is complete, it would be interesting to see, how ministers in the state would be accommodated. As of now, there are 49 ministers in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. With the state having provision of 60 ministers, the state government still has a scope to include 11 others. On November 9, the Niti Aayog had assured the Uttar Pradesh government that it would resolve all kind of roadblocks faced by the state. Praising the chief minister, the delegation also said that state has started to move on the path of the development. Speaking to reporters, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that the progress made by the state in last seven months has been satisfactory and it was wonderful to see projects moving forward.

He added that the Niti Aayog will try to resolve any problems faced by the state government. Rajiv Kumar further said that every state as the identity of its own, so there is a need for specific agenda on development. The Niti Aayog, in future too, would hold workshops that will focus on different best practices in the country in different sectors and give exposure to officials of various departments in the state, he added. When asked to elaborate on some sectors where the state has started moving, Rajiv Kumar spoke of changes in the labour laws and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh.

However, during his interaction with reporters, Niti Aayog vice-chairman also observed that more efforts is needed to be made in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in urban areas of the state.