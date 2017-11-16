UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders measures to tackle rising pollution

Taking a serious view of rising air pollution, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed municipal corporations to ensure that garbage is not burnt and sprinkling of water to control dust. (Image: IE)

Taking a serious view of rising air pollution, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed municipal corporations to ensure that garbage is not burnt and sprinkling of water to control dust. A statement issued by the UP government said that at a meeting here yesterday, Adityanath also said that cloud seeding techniques should be explored in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. The chief minister issued orders to municipal corporation to ensure the garbage is not burnt, and asked fire brigade and municipal corporations to sprinkle water so as to control dust pollution.

He directed the district magistrates to run awareness campaigns, so as to stop farmers from burning farm waste. Observing that traffic jam leads to air pollution, the chief minister said, “Proper traffic operations and movement should be ensured, so that there is no traffic jam. To reduce air pollution, old vehicles should be reviewed, and if needed they will be removed.” The UP chief minister also directed decongestion of the Kaisarbagh bus stand in Lucknow. Instructions have also been issued to fill trenches along the construction site of Lucknow Metro rail, so that dust can be minimised, and air pollution reduced.