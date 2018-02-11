UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 400 crore

The chief minister earlier laid the foundation stone of Mahamana “Gau Gram” scheme in Vrindavan for the development of 108 villages. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 400 crore in Mathura on the death anniversary of Hindutva icon Deendayal Upadhyaya. While schemes costing Rs 195 crore were inaugurated after completion, foundation stones were laid for projects worth Rs 214.15 crore in the district. Governor Ram Naik unveiled the statue of Upadhyaya at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Veterinary University here. On the occasion, the chief minister asked his cabinet colleague S P Singh Baghel to introduce new courses in the university. “Make arrangement for starting B.Tech in Dairying and Fisheries in Deen Dayal Veterinary University from forthcoming session”, Adityanath asked Animal Husbandry, Minor Irrigation and Fisheries minister Baghel. Terming Deen Dayal Upadhyaya a “Karmyogi”, Naik said that it was only because of his stress on “Antyodaya” that the 65 per cent “Jhuggi Jhopari” (slum dwellers) population of Mumbai, got the benefits.

He said it paid rich dividend to BJP since activists of the party followed the line and today the party has its government in different states and the Centre. “The Indian politics, at the time of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was revolving between capitalists and socialists”, Naik said. However, ‘Ekatma Manavavad’ and ‘Antyodaya’ were welcomed,since the development has no meaning unless person standing last in the queue gets benefits. Upadhyaya was one of the top leaders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the present-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He had propounded the theory of “Antyodaya”, or uplifting the last person in the queue. He said installation of statue of Upadhyaya in the university is a befitting tribute to a “apostle of downtrodden.”

Adityanath also drew a parallel between the ideologies of Upadhyaya and Mahatma Gandhi. “While Gandhi had visualised ‘gram swara’, Upadhyaya used to see India with the Indian angle and not a foreign one”, Adityanath said. He said, Upadhyaya’s thoughts on agriculture, industry, education, among others are novel and practical. “An industrial policy would not be a success, unless it consists of man, money, management, material, market, motivation and machinery,” the chief minister elaborated. His ideology was different from that of Lohia and Marx , as these were “impractical,” Adityanath said.

According to Marx, one who earns only has the right to eat, however, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya defined it from family perspective, he said. The base of the unity of the country, according to Upadhyaya, lies in union of family, irrespective of who is the earning member, Adityanath said. He rued that cow rearing, so far, has been “neglected” and noted that it has immense scope for agricultural farmer. He asked the university vice chancellor to intensify research on cows, in order to turn them into high-yielding cattle.

He, however, added that researches should be limited to indigeneous cows only. The chief minister earlier laid the foundation stone of Mahamana “Gau Gram” scheme in Vrindavan for the development of 108 villages.