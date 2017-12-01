Good news for AAP: Arvind Kejriwal’s party makes quiet entry in UP politics, wins 11 seats

The party has been able to win one seat of Nagar Panchayat chairman, two municipal corporation corporators, 8 Nagar Panchayat member seats.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has opened its account in Uttar Pradesh Civic Elections 2017. AAP, which contested polls in a number of wards, has reportedly won at least 10 seats. The party has been able to win one seat of Nagar Panchayat chairman, two municipal corporation corporators, 8 Nagar Panchayat member seats. In Bundelkhand region, AAP’s Munni Devi won Nagar Palika chairman elections from Tindvari. While party’s Sudhir Dhama won a seat in Kherka Nagar Pallika, Baghpat. One AAP candidate has been able to win a seat in Rae Bareli. In Hapur, party’s Meena Parveen has won elections on Peera Babadin (ward 41). Earlier, the party had decided not to contest elections in the state in 2016. In 2014, Kejriwal’s party had suffered a drubbing in the state, and the victory this time comes as a good news for the party.

Bhartiya Janata Party has emerged as the clear winner in the elections. The party has won 14 of the 16 mayoral seats in the state. In the remaining two places, the Mayawati’s BSP was reported leading. As per available inputs, the BJP candidates were dominating the leads in seats including Lucknow, Allahabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Faizabad and Moradabad municipal corporations while the BSP was ahead in Jhansi and Agra municipal corporations.

In another highlight of the elections, Rahul Gandhi suffered a setback as the party lost the elections in his bastion of Amethi. Amethi’s victory becomes significant for BJP as it comes ahead of Gandhi’s coronation as party president. A report says that BJP’s Chandrama Devi won the elections from here by over 1035 votes. Earlier too, Congress has suffered poll losses here. In February, the grand old party had lost all four Assembly seats in the constituency – Amethi, Tiloi, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, and Salon. The civic polls have come as yet another setback for Congress as they have failed to put up a good show in the elections.