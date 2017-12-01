UP Civic Polls Results bring big shock for Rahul Gandhi; BJP wins in Amethi, Congress bites dust

Major shock to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo from Twitter and PTI)

In a major shock to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Nagar Panchayat seat in Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi and a bastion of Gandhi family. The big shock for Rahul Gandhi came after counting concluded for the UP Civic Polls Results on Friday. This is a big setback for Congress as the party failed to win Nagar Panchayat seat even in Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency Amethi. The ruling BJP left no stone unturned to ensure victory in all 652 urban local bodies across the state. The election is being seen as the first test for Yogi Adityanath’s government in UP after coming to power with a massive mandate in the state this year.

24 districts went to polls on November 22, while 25 districts on November 26, and 26 districts on November 29. These polls, were held eight months after the BJP came to power with a landslide victory and it marked the first electoral test for the Yogi Adityanath government. The civic polls have indicated that the 45-year-old priest-turned-politician has been able to maintain BJP’s popularity wave which saw the saffron party storm to power in the state earlier this year via the assembly elections by unseating the Samajwadi Party government. Though, the BJP has traditionally been strong in the urban constituencies, the acid test for Adityanath would be to match the performance of the assembly elections. The outcome will indicate the mood of the voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, say political observers.

Counting of votes for all 652 Urban Local Bodies is still being done at 334 centers in Uttar Pradesh and final results are expected by the evening. Polling was held in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29. A total of 79,113 candidates are in fray today. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at counting centers. Central para military forces have been deployed in and around the centers. CCTV cameras have been set up for close monitoring and arrangements made for web casting of the counting process.

Noteworthy, the big jolt to Rahul Gandhi has come just ahead of his much-awaited elevation to the post of Congress President.