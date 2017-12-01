UP Civic Polls results LIVE UPDATES: Verdict on Yogi Adityanath’s popularity in Uttar Pradesh out today

UP Civic Polls results LIVE UPDATES: The election to local bodies in Uttar Pradesh was dubbed as the test of popularity of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who came power in the state in March this year after serving as the Member of Parliament for several terms.

Still in his 40s, Adityanath's appointment had surprised political observers and people as he was not BJP's Chief Ministerial face in the high-octane battle of Uttar Pradesh that ended with an unprecedented win for the BJP early this year. Yogi's elevation as the CM surprised many, more so because he was seen as a divisive figure and some political pundits even wondered if the priest-turned-politician would be able to take firward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' agenda or not.

In the last eight months, Yogi government in the state has taken several decisions, some of them made news for negative reasons. The result of the civic polls today will show if his policies have gone down well with the people or not.

6:55 am: Results for the crucial Uttar Pradesh civic polls will be out today.