UP Civic Polls Results: Is Congress set to lose even in Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Amethi? BJP, SP are winning!

Rahul Gandhi. (PTI photo)

Will Congress fail to win seats even in Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency Amethi? The counting for UP Civic Polls Results is underway. And, according to latest trends and results, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) is leading in Gauriganj and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jais after the counting began for the Amethi Nagarpalika on Friday morning. The ruling BJP left no stone unturned to ensure victory in all 652 urban local bodies across the state. The election is being seen as the first test for Yogi Adityanath’s government in UP after coming to power with a massive mandate in the state this year.

Counting of votes of all 652 Urban Local Bodies is being held at 334 centers in Uttar Pradesh and results are expected by evening. Polling was held in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29. A total of 79,113 candidates are in fray today. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at counting centers. Central para military forces have been deployed in and around the centers. CCTV cameras have been set up for close monitoring and arrangements made for web casting of the counting process. No procession is allowed during the counting and following the announcement of results. After 100 years, Lucknow will get its first woman mayor, as this time, the mayoral seat has been reserved for women.

24 districts went to polls on November 22, while 25 districts on November 26, and 26 districts on November 29. These polls, being held eight months after the BJP came to power with a landslide victory is marking the first electoral test for the Yogi Adityanath government. The civic polls would indicate whether the 45-year-old priest-turned-politician has been able to maintain BJP’s popularity wave which saw the saffron party storm to power in the state earlier this year. Though, the BJP has traditionally been strong in the urban constituencies, the acid test for Adityanath would be to match the performance of the assembly elections. The outcome will indicate the mood of the voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, say political observers.