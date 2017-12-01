UP Civic Polls results: Amazing! BJP, Congress tied in Mathura Ward 56; child picks winner

UP Civic Polls results: In an amazing turn to events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party candidates were involved in a tie!

UP Civic Polls results: In an amazing turn to events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party candidates were involved in a tie! Congress and BJP had both fielded candidates in the region. Both the candidates received 874 votes and after much deliberation, it was decided that the winner would be settled through the lucky draw. Chits with both the candidates’ names were put in a box and a child was asked to draw one chit. The drawn chit had Meera Agarwal’s name. Thereby, the candidate for Mathura’s Ward number 56 Meera Agarwal won the election.

Officials informed that it was an unusual way to win the polls but this is not the first time that this has happened. Similar incidents happened in Meghalaya district polls in 2014 and also in Mumbai civic polls earlier this year when Shiv Sena’s Surendra Bagalkar and BJP’s Atul Shah were tied at 5,946 votes each. The winner was decided by a lucky draw picked up by a seven-year-old girl in which BJP won the civic polls from Ward 220.

In ongoing vote-counting rounds, trend in the UP civic polls suggests the Bharatiya Janata Party has left behind its rivals leading in 14 of the 16 mayoral seats till noon. The other two seats are led by BSP. According to a report filed by PTI, the trend suggests that the BJP candidates were leading in seats including Lucknow, Allahabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur and Moradabad municipal corporations while the BSP was ahead in Jhansi and Agra municipal corporations. Faizabad’s BJP candidate Rishikesh Upadhyay has won the mayoral seat by 4,600 votes. The biggest turnover in the UP civic polls has been the rapid decline of the Congress party. The party has seen the biggest disappointment as it has not taken lead in any of the seats.

The polls show that people have shown faith in BJP and thus provides a great news for the party as it is seen as the benchmark for Yogi Adityanath government’s progress in the last seven months. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath toured the state to attract voters in the name of development. Aware that BJP’s performance in the polls was being watched closely after its massive sweep of the state in the Assembly polls this year, Adityanath undertook a tumultuous campaign, unprecedented for a CM, during civic polls.

