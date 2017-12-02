UP Civic Polls result 2017: Smriti Irani describes BJP’s win in Amethi civic polls as ‘triumph of development’

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani.

Union minister Smriti Irani today hailed the BJP’s victory in the Amethi civic polls in Uttar Pradesh and congratulated the party workers for the “triumph of development” in Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s Parliamentary constituency. The Union information and broadcasting minister also thanked the voters of Amethi for reposing faith in the saffron party. Irani had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Amethi against Gandhi. “Congratulations to the dedicated workers from Amethi region for the #VikasKiJeet (victory of development). Thanks to people of Amethi for blessing @BJP4India (sic),” she wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, the Union minister thanked the voters and BJP workers for the “historic” victory of the party’s mayoral candidate, Mahesh Sonkar, in Jais.

The BJP put on a stellar show in the Uttar Pradesh civic election, winning 14 of the 16 municipalities which went to the polls. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore also hailed the party’s victory. “People have resoundingly chosen development! Congrats to @BJP4UP & @myogiadityanath ji for a massive victory in #UPCivicPolls2017! The people have spoken. The mandate is overwhelmingly for PM @narendramodi ji’s agenda of “sab ka saath, sab ka vikas”! (sic),” he tweeted.