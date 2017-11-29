UP Civic Polls 2017 LIVE UPDATES: 26 districts vote today in local body elections

UP Civic Polls 2017 LIVE: Voting in as many as 26 districts for the local bodies of Uttar Pradesh are taking place today.

UP Civic Polls 2017 LIVE: Voting in as many as 26 districts for the local bodies of Uttar Pradesh are taking place today. Polling for the first phase of UP Civic Polls was held on November 22, while the second phase took place on November 26. Counting of votes for all the three phases will be done on December 1 and results will be declared the same day. The districts are voting today include: Saharanpur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Sambhal, Etah, Firozabad, Kannauj, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jhansi, Mahoba, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Khiri, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Mau, Chandauli, Jaunpur and Mirzapur.

UP Civic Polls Phase 3 LIVE UPDATES:

6:57 am: Security along the borders has been stepped up in the wake of reports that anti-social elements could infiltrate into the country and disrupt the polling, according to a top official.

6:54 am: The threat of Maoists and the porous Indo-Nepal border are the two biggest challenges during the third phase of municipal polls in Maharajganj and the International Border has been sealed to tackle this, the official said.

6:51 am: Cameras have been installed on trade and transit points along India’s border with Nepal to prevent illegal movement of people.

6:48 am: The 84 km-long Indo-Nepal border has been sealed ahead of the third phase of civic polls today.

6:45 am: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is enforcing the sealing of the border, District Magistrate and Electoral Officer Virendra Kumar Singh told reporters.