UP Civic Polls: BJP Gorakhpur mayoral candidate prioritises toilets for women

In Gorakhpur, the bastion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath – BJP’s mayoral candidate Sitaram Jaiswal has accorded topmost priority to constructing “pink toilets” for women. “Due to the absence of public toilets in the city, women find it difficult to relieve themselves. Constructing pink toilets in the city is one of my topmost priorities,” Jaiswal said. He wants to develop the city as a role model for other municipal corporations. “Gorakhpur will be developed in such a way that it would be a role model for other cities and municipal corporations. E-governance will be implemented and efforts will be made to ensure that the people are able to file tax online. They won’t need to make rounds of the municipal corporation office,” he said.