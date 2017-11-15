UP Civic polls 2017: Yogi Adityanath promises 8 new metro-like projects in Uttar Pradesh

UP Civic polls 2017: The DPR for Kanpur metro is ready, we will develop metro or metro like projects in 8 cities of the state,” Adityanath said addressing a civic poll rally in Kanpur.

UP Civic polls 2017: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday promised 8 new metro or metro like projects in the state. “The DPR for Kanpur metro is ready, we will develop metro or metro like projects in 8 cities of the state,” Adityanath said addressing a civic poll rally in Kanpur. Earlier in July, Adityanath had flagged off 8.5 km stretch of first phase of metro train in Lucknow. The services of the same are available from Transport Nagar to Charbagh from 6 am to 10 pm every day. To woo voters, the party has promised to start air-conditioned bus services in all major cities.

On Tuesday, Adityanath had set the ball rolling for party’s campaign in the elections. The priest turned politician launched massive attacks on opponents and said that Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders do not like his coming to Ayodhya. The UP CM also slammed the previous state governments for not undertaking development in the state. “There was no power or water supply and drainage system was defunct. Those who have neglected Ayodhya must not be forgiven,” he said

The chief minister further asked people to vote for the BJP to ensure proper utilisation of funds sent by the Centre and state government. “In the last 15 years, civic bodies have seen embezzlement and no work,” the CM said. Adityanath also accused former CM Akhilesh Yadav government for blocking Narendra Modi’s development schemes and not letting them benefit the people in the state. “The previous government did not release its share of funds for the project. In the last seven months of the BJP rule in UP, 1.61 lakh houses have been constructed under the scheme for urban poor,” he said.

Adityanath further slammed earstwhile Akhilesh Yadav government and said that as many as 13 cities from UP were selected for the Smart City project and 60 for Amrit Yojana but they were not rolled out due to the apathy of the government. He also promises to convert all the street lights into LED lights. Adityanath said, “During SP and BSP regimes, streetlights used to glow in the morning but now they will be lit up during the night.”