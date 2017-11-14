UP civic polls 2017: Yogi Adityanath kickstarts campaign from Ayodhya, hits out at SP, BSP

(Source: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set the ball rolling for the BJP in the UP civic polls from Ayodhya on Tuesday. While campaigning for the upcoming civic polls, Yogi launched an attack on opponents by saying, “Whenever I come to Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders do not like it.” He also slammed the previous state governments for not undertaking development in the state. He said, “There was no power or water supply and drainage system was defunct. Those who have neglected Ayodhya must not be forgiven.” He appealed to the people to vote for the BJP to ensure proper utilisation of funds sent by the Centre and state government. He further added, “In the last 15 years, civic bodies have seen embezzlement and no work.” He accused the Samajwadi government of blocking Narendra Modi’s development schemes and not letting them benefit the people in the state. He said, “The previous government did not release its share of funds for the project. In the last seven months of the BJP rule in UP, 1.61 lakh houses have been constructed under the scheme for urban poor.”

Continuing his scathing attacks on the Akhilesh government, he said that as many as 13 cities from UP were selected for the Smart City project and 60 for Amrit Yojana but the previous government did not support the Centre to roll out the projects in UP. Promising to convert all the street lights into LED lights, he said, “During SP and BSP regimes, streetlights used to glow in the morning but now they will be lit up during the night.”

Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak also attacked SP and BSP saying, “The SP and BSP have no such commitment as they are just trying to confuse the people to get votes.” It must be noted that SP president Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted that BJP had termed BJP’s Sankalp Patra (civic polls manifesto), a ‘chaal patra’ through his tweet.