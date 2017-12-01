UP civic polls 2017: Yogi Adityanath hails BJP win, unleashes broadside at Congress VP, says ‘In times of crisis, Rahul Gandhi is on holiday’

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

After a landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, where the BJP won the majority of seats by a landslide, the chief minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath said that the saffron colour is the colour of progress. Adityanath said that the saffron colour will be very progressive for Uttar Pradesh. He also took the opportunity to blast Rahul Gandhi for his strong words against the BJP government in Gujarat and Congress defeat in the civic polls. He said that whenever the people of Gujarat are in trouble, Congress VP Rahul Gandhi is missing. He added, “In times of crisis, Rahul is on holiday.” Yogi added a twist and said that Rahul would probably be in Italy. He also blasted the Congress VP over the lack of development in his constituency Amethi. He said, “You’re the fourth generation in the region. But even after four generations in the constituency, there is no district magistrate office in Amethi.” He also questioned Rahul Gandhi on why he is questioning development in Gujarat when he is incapable of providing basic facilities in his own constituency.

“We have done the redevelopment of Bhuj, it doesn’t look like that there was an devastating earthquake tehre ever,”said Yogi Adityanath while commenting on the development of Gujarat. When questioned about the developments status of Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath said, “I have been the MP since 1989 of Gorakhpur, the entire media looked towards me when I bacame the CM.” He futher said, “Under the BSP rule, more than 1500 children died in Baba Raghav Das Medical College.”

“There is a research and medical centre ward in Gorakhpur hospital. We started prediatric ICU, doctors were trained by us,” said UP chief minister.

While talking about the disease encephalitis, Adityanath said, “We will eardicate encephalitis within this tenure. Death by 6% for encephalitis. Now deaths are happenign acute, and I will finish teh disease. We will start vaccination since February instead of May,” said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

While speaking on the colour Saffron, he said that it is a colour of progress. “It represents progressive Uttar Pradesh. The saffron colour is colour of 22 crore people of UP. You cannot stop a sun rising. This colour represents India’s growth,” said Yogi Adityanath.

WATCH NOW

Earlier, without taking Gandhi’s name, he said, “It will be better for those criticising the Gujarat model of development that they learn from the defeat in Amethi civic polls and come on the ground to do some work, rather than loosing arrows in the air.”

He said this while replying to a question on what was his interpretation of BJP’s victory in Amethi, the consistency of

Gandhi. Referring to SP leader and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Gandhi, Yogi said the civic elections prove that

both should be given a farewell.

The BJP’s victory shows that it will win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the next Lok Sabha elections in 2019, he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.