UP civic polls 2017 results: Now, Akhilesh Yadav questions BJP’s win, alleges EVM tampering

BJP’s winning percentage is 46 percent wherever polls were conducted via EVMs and 15 percent when it was done via ballot papers, Akhilesh Yadav says. (ANI)

A day after BJP won as many as 14 of the 16 mayor seats in Uttar Pradesh civic polls, Samajwadi Party president and former state chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the saffron party’s winning percentage would decrease if elections are held through ballot papers. Speaking at a function in Kolkata he said, “BJP says a total of 16 elections have been held in UP, out of which 14 were won by BJP, 2 by BSP & Congress-SP disappeared. We say that BJP’s winning percentage is 46 percent wherever polls were conducted via EVMs and 15 percent when it was done via ballot papers”. Supporting his statement, party leader and former UP minister Azam Khan said the BJP won wherever EVMs were used and SP won wherever ballot papers were used.

Earlier in the day, BSP supremo Mayawati challenged the BJP to set aside EVMs and conduct the election through ballot papers. Speaking to reporters she said that if the BJP claims that they enjoy the confidence of the people, then it should set aside EVMs and conduct elections through ballot paper. She further said with “full confidence” id elections are held by ballot paper, then the BJP would not come to power. She also observed that along with Dalits, in cities people also belonging to backward class, upper casts and minority votes for her party.

Alleging that the government machinery was “misused” in the civic body elections, she said, “Otherwise, more of our candidates would have become mayors in the state…and we would have won more seats.” When asked on the formation of a coalition with other political parties, Mayawati said her party wants a coalition of Sarv Samaj – Dalits, tribals, backward, minorities (Muslims), upper-castes and want to link them through brotherhood, which is the biggest coalition.

On Friday, after the election results were declared, Union Minister Jitendra Singh claimed that the public trusts Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said time and again the people of the country have shown support to the NDA Government’s policies and the BJP government formed under his guidance in Uttar Pradesh. He added that Narendra Modi’s graph continue to go higher with each passing year.