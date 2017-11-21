UP Civic Polls 2017: Municipal Corporation, Nagar Nigam election date, schedule, results; all you need to know

UP Civic Polls 2017: Municipal Corporation, Nagar Nigam election date, schedule, results – Here’s all you need to know

UP Nagar Nigam election will take place in three phases from November 22. For BJP, state chief minister Yogi Adityanath is himself anchoring the poll campaign to ensure a good performance from the party. Samajwadi Party’s campaign is led by party president Akhilesh Yadav. SP has said masses will get a chance to register their disapproval of the “anti-people BJP government” in these elections. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party, which had not participated in the elections last time, has also fielded its candidates.

BJP, which is traditionally very strong in these elections, is running an unprecedented high-voltage campaign for the elections. Some of the top leaders are likely to join Adityanth to strengthen party’s prospects. While launching BJP manifesto, Adityanath said, “We enter every election like it is an examination. The Opposition is already running away from the field.” Adityanth had chosen Ayodhya to kickstart his campaign. Also, Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan municipal corporations, constituted by Yogi Adityanath government, will go to polls for the first time. These two separate municipal corporations cover religiously significant towns of Ayodhya and Mathura.

Dates and schedule

– The election will take place in three phases on November 22, 25 and 26.

– 24 districts will go to polls on November 22

– 25 districts will go to polls on November 26

– 26 districts on November 29.

Counting

– Counting of votes polled for 16 nagar nigam, 198 nagar palika parishad and 438 nagar panchayat will be done on December 1.

16 Nagar Nigams that will go to polls

Aligarh Municipal Corporation

Agra Municipal Corporation

Allahabad Municipal Corporation

Ayodhya Municipal Corporation

Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation

Jhansi Municipal Corporation

Kanpur Municipal Corporation

Lucknow Municipal Corporation

Varanasi Municipal Corporation

Unnao Municipal Corporation

Meerut Municipal Corporation

Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation

Bareilly Municipal Corporation

Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation

Saharanpur Municipal Corporation

Moradabad Municipal Corporation

Check All Ward Wise Candidates Here

Total number of voters, polling boothts etc

– As many as 3.32 crore voters will be eligible to cast their ballots.

– 36,269 polling booths and 11,389 polling stations will be set up for smooth conduct of the elections.

– This time, no central para-military force would be used for security purposes. The entire security excercise will be managed by the state police alone.

Phase wise details for the polls:

– First phase: First phase will cover 24 districts in which 230 local bodies, spread over 4,095 wards, will go to polls. 3,731 polling centres and 11,683 polling booths will be set up in these elections. 1.09 crore voters will be eligible to vote.

– 2nd Phase: This will cover 25 districts having 189 local bodies covering 3,601 wards. 13,776 polling booths will be set up for 1.29 crore voters.

– 3rd phase: 26 districts will go to polls in which there are 233 local bodies spread over 4,299 wards. As many as 10,810 polling booths for over 94 lakh voters.