UP civic polls 2017: Lucknow, Varanasi to Mathura, voters flock to booths, 51-52 pct turnout reported

Polling for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic polls was on today for as many as 25 districts. (Image: ANI)

Polling for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic polls was on today for as many as 25 districts. Candidates are in the fray in districts of Lucknow, Allahabad, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar and Etawah among others – as many 1.3 crore voters are involved. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi too went to the polls. Polling for the first phase was held on November 22, while the final 3rd phase would be held on November 29 and counting is slated for December 1. Voters were allowed to cast their votes till 5 pm today.

According to State Election Commissioner S K Agarwal, some 51-52 per cent voting was recorded in the second phase. However, some cases of EVM malfunctioning was reported. Some cases of problems with names of voters missing from the list also emerged. Top politicians and ministers ensured they voted in their respective regions. This saw Home Minister and senior BJP man Rajnath Singh cast his vote today. Along with him were his wife and family members. His son Pankaj Singh who is an MLA too cast his vote.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma to too voted with his wife in Aishbagh area and said, “The BJP is committed to work for the people and opposition should realise that it was the people’s love and trust which ensured the party’s victory in the assembly polls. In civic polls too, the party is going to win.” Also at a polling booth was seen Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and wife Rajkumari Devi in Allahabad. UP Minister Mohsin Raza too cast his vote in Lucknow and gave a big V sign about how he thinks the ultimate result will pan out for the BJP.

Polling also saw State Election Commissioner SK Agarwal going to a booth to exercise his franchise. He also made a call to action for the public to come out in good numbers to vote for their candidate and thereby strengthen democracy. He said, “If you want basic amenities in your city, you should come out of your home and vote in large numbers”.

Full list of districts that went to polls today:

Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Amroha, Rampur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Etawah, Mainpuri (SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s bastion), Farrukhabad, Lalitpur, Banda, Allahabad, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Deoria, Ballia, Bhadohi and Varanasi.

Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told PTI, “Different tasks have been assigned to the 31 MLAs, ranging from actively campaigning for the party candidates to organising various events to galvanise public support for the party.”