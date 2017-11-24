UP Civic polls 2017: History beckons Lucknow as city of Nawabs to get 1st female mayor in 100 years

Lucknow boasts a rich history and after the Uttar Pradesh Civic polls, it will witness another watershed moment. The city will have its first woman mayor in 100 years.

Lucknow boasts a rich history and after the Uttar Pradesh Civic polls, it will witness another watershed moment. The city will have its first woman mayor in 100 years. The city was earlier represented by 3 female MPs at different times, but it never had a female mayor. Lucknow civic body mayoral seat has been reserved for women. So candidate of whichever party wins, it will be a female mayor. Elections for 652 urban local bodies in Uttar Pradesh kicked off on November 22. The municipal polls are being held eight months after the BJP secured the historic mandate under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. Elections will be held in a three-phased manner. Notably, The current Deputy Chief Minister of UP Dinesh Sharma had won the position of Lucknow mayor in 2012. The BJP had won a landslide victory in municipal polls in 2012 winning 10 out of 12 mayoral positions.

For the first phase, polling was held in Meerut, Agra, Kanpur, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur. For the second phase, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mathura, Allahabad, Lucknow and Varanasi will go to polls on November 26. Voting will be held for Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Firozabad and Jhansi in the third phase on November 29. In all the three phases, a combined 3.32 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote at 36, 269 polling booths and 11,389 polling stations. The results will be declared on December 1.

On Wednesday, 24 districts in UP went to polls for the municipal elections with voting being held in 4,095 wards over 230 local bodies. As many as 3,731 polling stations and 11, 683 polling booths have been set up for the 1.09 crore eligible voters. In the second phase, voting will be held across 25 districts covering 189 local bodies in 3,601 wards. A total 1.29 crore voters will be eligible to vote. As many as 13, 776 polling booths will be set up for this phase. In the final phase, polling will be held in 26 districts for 233 local bodies in 4,299 wards. As many as 10,810 polling booths will be set up and around 94 lakh voters will be eligible to cast their ballot.

The Mathura-Vrindavan municipal corporation and Ayodhya municipal corporation (covering Faizabad and Ayodhya) formed under the Adityanath government are also going to polls.

Paper ballots, as well as electronic voting machines, will be used for polls. EVMs will be employed for voting in 16 municipal corporations while in 438 municipal boards or nagar panchayats and 198 nagar palikas or town areas paper ballots will be used.

The elections are being held amid tight security. However, the state election commission has said that central para-military forces will not be used for conducting polls. UP Police will manage the entire exercise. The poll panel has, for some local body seats, allowed election expenses to be doubled for the first time in 12 years.