UP civic polls 2017: From date to schedule, here is all you need to know about the crucial elections in Uttar Pradesh

The state of Uttar Pradesh will go to civic polls in three phases from November 22. The crucial civic polls are touted to be a test for the ruling BJP which stormed to power in the Assembly elections earlier this year with a massive mandate. Speaking on the announcement of elections, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that voting for local bodies is based on local issues and masses will get a chance to register their disapproval of the anti-people BJP government. While on the other hand, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi expected a split in opposition votes and exuded confidence that his party would register an impressive win. Here’s all you need to know about these elections:

– The election will take place in three phases. 24 districts will go to polls on November 22, 25 districts on November 26, and 26 districts on November 29.

– No central para-military force would be used for exercise, which will be conducted by the state police alone.

– Counting of votes polled for 16 nagar nigam, 198 nagar palika parishad and 438 nagar panchayat will be done on December 1.

– 3.32 crore voters will be eligible to cast their ballots at 36,269 polling booths and 11,389 polling stations.

– First phase: 24 districts in which 230 local bodies, spread over 4,095 wards, will go to polls. There will be 3,731 polling centres and 11,683 polling booths with total over 1.09 crore voters.

– 2nd Phase: The second phase will cover 25 districts having 189 local bodies covering 3,601 wards. The polls will be held at 13,776 polling booths to be set up for 1.29 crore voters.

– Third phase: 26 districts will go to polls in which there are 233 local bodies spread over 4,299 wards. There will be 10,810 polling booths for over 94 lakh voters.