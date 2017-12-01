UP civic polls 2017: CM Yogi Adityanath credits BJP victory to PM Narendra Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today addressed the media in the wake of the UP civic polls 2017 counting that is currently going on. While the final result is yet to be announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party is currently leading in the state with 14 out of 16 mayoral seat likely in its bag. CM Aditynath in his address credited the party’s victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision. He said, “Results prove that people have faith in the BJP government.” While talking about the role of PM, he said that BJP has won in the state due to Prime minister Modi’s development policies. While crediting the victory to PM Modi and national party president Amit Shah, Yogi said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the mayors and councillor who have won the election.” Notably, Rahul Gandhi led Congress was not able to retain even his constituency Amethi.

While talking about the 2019 General Elections, he said, “We will try and win all 80 seats.”

This year, a total of 3.32 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes across 36,269 polling booths and 11,389 polling stations in the state. The first phase of the Municipal Corporation polling began on Wednesday, November 22, while the second phase was conducted on November 26 and third on November 29.

Further details awaited.