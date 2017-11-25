UP civic polls 2017: BJP will win majority of seats in local body elections, says Mahendra Nath Pandey

“The Uttar Pradesh public is extending unprecedented support to the party and reposing its faith in BJP,” Pandey said. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey today said his party would win a majority of the seats in various urban local bodies’ elections in the state. In an official statement issued by the state BJP here, he said that the feedback, which the party had received from its workers, after the poll’s first phase was “very encouraging”. “The BJP is going to bag three-fourth of all the seats in the urban local bodies polls,” Pandey said. The party has already come up with its ‘Sankalp Patra’ to fulfil promises of good governance and transparency, the UP BJP chief said. “The Uttar Pradesh public is extending unprecedented support to the party and reposing its faith in BJP,” Pandey said.

