UP civic polls 2017: BJP manifesto released, see big Yogi Adityanath gifts promised to public; full list here

(Source: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, opened his bag of goodies for the residents of the state. In a bid to lure the voters before the local body elections in the state, the BJP has come up with its manifesto which promises people a town of their dreams. Adityanath announced a slew of schemes and assured that he will deliver on every promise if BJP wins the election. He also said that if BJP clinches the local body election, the development process in the state will speed up. He explained that if BJP comes to power in the local bodies there will be no friction and the development of the towns will be smooth as BJP is currently in power in the state as well as in the Centre. He said that development will reach from Delhi to the lower levels due to better coordination if BJP wins the election and its men come into position of power. He also hoped that the election manifesto will garner people’s support and assured the residents of Uttar Pradesh that the election manifesto has the solution to all the problems of the state residents. Responding to a question during the press conference, he took a jibe at the opposition saying there is no opposition left in the state and they have already left the ground. Coming to the election manifesto, here is a list of things that the BJP promises to do if the party clinches the local body elections:

1. The state government will change all the street lights to LED to reduce power consumption. The state government has already cracked a deal with ESL for the same.

2. The manifesto promises better facilities and a better system to tackle the menace of water-shortage and water-logging.

3. In line with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the manifesto promises an aid of Rs 2.5 lakh to the poor (1.5 lakh from the Central government and 1 lakh from the state government) to provide affordable housing. He promised housoing that has road connectivity, hygienic surroundings, and safe drinking water.4. The manifesto also promises to make the towns open defecation free and an aid of Rs 20,000 will be given to building toilets to homes that don’t have one.

5. The manifesto promises better solid waste management and thereby, cleaner cities.

6. Yogi Adityanath also promised rehabilitation facilities for the roadside vendors. He said that a registration will be done for the same.

7. Yogi said that better public transport system is vital for development. He said the metro connectivity will be expanded in Ghaziabad, Noida and the state capital Lucknow.

8. To multiply the productivity of the state, Yogi said that his party will work with the motto of ‘One District, One Product’. which means that production of one traditional product from every district will be promoted. He said this will also create opportunities for employment in the state.

No other party has released a manifesto for the local body elections as yet. It will be interesting to see how do the other parties counter the election manifesto of BJP with theirs’.