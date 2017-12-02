UP civic poll results nothing compared to what will happen in Gujarat, says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah today said his party’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh mayoral polls was nothing compared to what was going to happen in Gujarat on December 18. (Image: PTI)

BJP chief Amit Shah today said his party’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh mayoral polls was nothing compared to what was going to happen in Gujarat on December 18, when the state Assembly election results would be declared. “In the Uttar Pradesh municipal corporation election, the Congress did not win a single seat. On the other hand, the BJP flag has soared higher under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said, while addressing an election rally at Somnath in Gir Somnath district. The BJP bagged 14 of the 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh today. “The Congress has been shouting for the last three months that ‘Congress aave chhe’ (Congress is coming in Gujarat), while today, the people of Uttar Pradesh said ‘Congress jae chhe’ (Congress is going),” he said. “The Congress’ loss is such that the BJP won all the municipal corporation seats even in (Congress vice president) Rahul baba’s (Gandhi’s) Amethi constituency,” he said, adding, “Whatever has happened in Uttar Pradesh today is nothing compared to what is going to happen in Gujarat on December 18. After the (vote) counting on December 18, the BJP will emerge victorious and form the government with 150 seats.”

Shah attacked the Congress over the GDP data, saying that its leaders had fallen silent after the new GDP figures were announced yesterday. “Three months back, the GDP had come down due to some effects of the GST, and the entire Congress leadership started appearing on TV, shouting that an economic slowdown had descended on the country. Yesterday, a new GDP figure says it is 6.3 and the Congress leaders have fallen silent. The Uttar Pradesh results today have made them even more silent,” he said.

Shah also attacked the opposition party, saying it was contesting the Gujarat polls on the agenda of “casteism and dynastic rule, while the BJP is fighting on the basis of development”. “The Congress will never win if it tries to contest on the agenda of development,” he said, adding that since 1995, when the BJP came to power in Gujarat, 19,000 villages got 24 -hour electricity and there were very few incidents of curfew.

He said the government helped solve the water problems of the Saurashtra region and accused the Congress of stalling the Narmada Yojana “for 50 years after the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had laid its foundation stone”. “Rahul baba, you ask us what did we do? I would like to ask you as to what did you do to Gujarat and its people? Why did your party not allow the Narmada Yojana to be completed for 50 years? But instead of replying, you will ask questions on why is there so much unemployment in Gujarat,” he said.

Shah added that 13,672 people from Amethi, Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency, were working in Gujarat and that they would take out a rally to tell the people about the real condition of Amethi. “Even after 70 years of independence, there is no collector’s office in Amethi and he (Gandhi) comes to teach us development,” he said.