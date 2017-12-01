UP Civic Poll 2017: PM Modi hails grand Yogi win, says BJP development agenda triumphed

PM Modi tweeted after BJP registered a landslide victory in the UP Civic polls today.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that development has won once again in the country. “Thanks a lot to the people of the state for the grand victory in Uttar Pradesh local body elections,” PM Modi tweeted after BJP registered a landslide victory in the UP Civic polls today. The prime minister also congratulated CM Yogi Adityanath and all the party workers. “Many good wishes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” Modi wrote in the micro-blogging site. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who led the party’s campaign, said that rival Congress was humbled even in the Gandhi family bastion of Amethi and the BJP will now aim for hundred percent success in the 2019 general elections. Adityanath added, “The result is an eyeopener for those who are saying big things in Gujarat. Not only did they fail to open their account in this election, they also lost Amethi.” As per Election commission’s website, BJP has won 577 wards, SP got 187 wards while BSP secured 146 seats and Congress is left behind with 102 seats.

The polls, were held eight months after the BJP came to power with a landslide victory and it marked the first electoral test for the Yogi Adityanath government. Chief Minister Adityanath who undertook a whirlwind tour of the state to ensure the victory of his party’s candidates, described the outcome as a “historic win”. He attributed the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and BJP chief Amit Shah’s able guidance. BJP Mayor candidate Sanyukta Bhatia won in Lucknow, SP is in the second position.

विकास की इस देश में फिर एक बार जीत हुई। उत्तर प्रदेश निकाय चुनावों में भव्य जीत के लिए प्रदेश की जनता को बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी और पार्टी के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यह जीत हमें जन कल्याण की दिशा में और अधिक मेहनत करने के लिए प्रेरित करेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2017

“Our government’s people-centric policies & its widespread acceptance by the people of India is once again reconfirmed in the results of the #UPCivicPolls2017 The triumph of BJP in Uttar Pradesh municipal elections vindicates our honest actions for a better future,” FM Arun Jaitley wrote in a tweet. BJP Chief Amit Shah also congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP workers, and party chief in the state MN Pandey for BJP’s massive victory in the civic polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said people have shown full faith in the BJP and its ideology and discarded the SP, the BSP and the Congress. “The SP, the BSP and the Congress contested the polls as each other’s relatives. (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav and (Congress vice president) Rahul Gandhi, who were together during Assembly polls as ‘UP ke ladke’, have become like the tyre and tube of a cycle and it is punctured,” Sharma said.