UP civic elections: CM Yogi Adityanath grabs eye-balls, makes this big change

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: IE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to kick-start the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign for the upcoming civic elections from Ayodhya on November 14. According to sources, the campaign which was earlier scheduled to start from Muzaffarnagar was shifted to Ayodhya on Thursday. Chandra Mohan, the BJP state spokesperson while talking about the current venue of the campaign said, “the ‘historical’ significance of Ayodhya was the reason behind the decision.” As per another BJP leader, the recent Diwali celebration that was held in Ayodhya along with the declaration of many projects could serve as a launch pad for the polls, Indian Express reports.

He was quoted saying, “Recent government activities in Ayodhya and frequent visits of the CM to the town have kept the town in the news. Besides resuming Ram Leela, the government has also planned to put up a grand statue of Ram on the banks of the Saryu. The launch of the election campaign from Ayodhya conveys BJP’s Hindutva agenda and also that the party is keen on ensuring victory on the seat.”

The rally will be attended by the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates who are standing for the posts of mayor and chairperson of Parishad and panchayat along with the candidates for the municipal ward members. RSS-backed Rishkesh Upadhyay is being fielded by the party for the post of the Mayor in Ayodhya. Yogi Adityanath will kick off the campaign for the urban local body polls from Ayodhya and then will address rallies in Gonda and Bahraich districts on the same day. The next day, he is scheduled to address another rally in Kanpur. These 3 districts are set to go to polls in the first phase of the three-phase polls starting November 22.