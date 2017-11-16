UP Civic Elections 2017: Congress manifesto promises ‘Shamshan’, ‘Kabristan’

UP Civic Elections: Congress manifesto released

The Congress party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the civic polls in Uttar Pradesh, to be held on November 22 for 652 urban local bodies across the state. The manifesto lays emphasis on “empowering local bodies through constitutional amendments”. The vision document, which carried a photograph of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, referred to him as an inspiration for the new local body policy. The document stated that Congress’s priority would be to ensure that those living in panchayat, block, town areas and municipal corporations areas get access to a “high standard of living”. The manifesto promises roads, lanes and localities free from garbage, streets lights, clean drinking water, measures to prevent the spread of diseases through mosquitoes, and a planned drainage sewage line. Also included in its list of promised amenities is the construction of both “shamshan”(cremation ground) and “kabristan” (graveyard) in newly developed localities, as well as electric cremation facilities, apart from the installation of CCTV cameras near educational institutions.

The Congress manifesto was released by state Congress president Raj Babbar, in the presence of other party leaders, including Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and Lucknow mayor candidate Prema Awasthi. The manifesto named as ‘Haq Purti Patra’ promising basic amenities in the local bodies if Congress is voted to power. Taking a dig at UP government Taj Babbar said “If the present Yogi government followed the path of Lord Ram then how 1000 children were killed in one hospital in Gorakhpur,” The Congress leader alleged that the dreams of late Rajiv Gandhi were shattered by the consecutive non- Congress governments in UP for not using the funds meant for the local bodies honestly.

The civic polls are seen as a litmus test for the Yogi Adityanath government’s popularity. The UP CM on November 13, released the 14-page “Sankalp Patr,” a document along the lines of the manifesto released by the party for the 2017 Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are displayed prominently on the top of the cover page. The document mentions 28 sankalps for urban areas of the state, covering basic facilities such as drinking water, health, housing, waste management, power supply, lighting, traffic, transportation and sanitation.

In the 2012 civic polls of Uttar Pradesh, elections for the post of mayor were held in twelve cities (municipal corporation). The BJP registered wins at ten places, while two independent candidates won in Allahabad and Bareilly. This year, there are 14 cities, where mayoral elections will be held.