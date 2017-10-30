UP civic elections 2017: AAP manifesto takes on Yogi Adityanath, promises these big changes if it comes to power

(Source: Reuters)

In an attempt to expand its presence in Uttar Pradesh, which is being ruled by the BJP government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Aam Admi Party (AAP), which will contest the civic polls for the first time in the state, released a 27-point manifesto on Monday based on the principle of “mohalla swaraj”. While announcing the party manifesto, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party has presented a model before the country by running the Delhi government “honestly” and “we urge the people of the state to vote for the party.” Singh said, “Our manifesto is based on ‘mohalla swaraj’, which means people of a particular locality will be deciding where the budget of a Nagar Nigam is to be spent.” AAP would be contesting the civic polls for the first time in the state. The elections are scheduled in three phases from November 22, 2017. In the manifesto, the Arvind Kejriwal led party has promised to lower the house tax if it wins the polls. The party has also promised to completely waive the house tax by October 31, 2017, as per the report.

The Aam Admi Party has, in its manifesto, promised to open ‘mohalla clinics’ on the lines of Delhi, waive user charges for garbage picking and ensuring cleanliness in cities of the state. The AAP has also released its first list of 19 candidates for Lucknow Municipal Corporation election. The polls which are scheduled to be held eight months after the BJP came to power in the state with a landslide victory, will mark the first electoral test for the Yogi Adityanath government. The SP and the Congress party, which had forged an alliance in the run-up to the 2017 state polls, have decided to part ways in these elections, the two parties will contest elections separately. Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will also be fighting the polls without an alliance.

As many as 52 civic bodies in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in November. Polling will be held in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29. The counting will be held on December 1.