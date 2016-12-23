UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP over ‘achchey din’, asks people to hit back

The UP Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to tell the nation how much corruption, black money and terrorism has been controlled by note ban. (Source: PTI)

Engaging in an indirect attack against BJP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today warned people against those who had promised “achchey din”, exhorting them to teach a lesson by coming out to vote in large numbers in the coming state Assembly elections.

“People have come to know the reality of achchey din by standing in long queues (before banks)…now it is the turn of the people to stand in long queues at election time and teach them a lesson,” the chief minister, who inaugurated projects worth Rs 51,000 crores here, said in a public meeting.

“Labourers have had to bear the brunt of this scheme of the Prime Minister the most..none of the rich have ever stood in the queues..this scheme has forced hardships on people,” he said.

The chief minister asked the Prime Minister to tell the nation how much corruption, black money and terrorism has been controlled by note ban. “It has however created scope of corruption in banks,” he said.

The chief minister also took a dig at the “earthquake” remarks by leaders of national parties without taking names and exhorted people not to get influenced by such talks.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had threatened to “expose personal corruption of Modi” while claiming that he was not being allowed to speak in Parliament as it would lead to an “earthquake”.

On December 22, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about bringing an “earthquake” were ridiculed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Akhilesh also attacked BSP for the statues and memorials set by the previous Mayawati government.