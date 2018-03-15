UP Bypolls: Subramaniam Swamy’s advice to BJP after party’s shocking loss in Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur

UP Bypolls: Senior BJP leaders attack Ypgi Adityanth after Gorakhpur and Phulpur defeat

UP Bypolls: A day after an experimental alliance between partners defeated the seats held by Bharatiya Janata party’s two tallest leaders in the state — Yogi Adiyanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya — in their pocketborough, leaders from the saffron party have come out all guns blazing against the duo. Firebrand BJP leader Subramanian Swamy lashed out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, though he did not name him directly.

In a veiled attack at the UP CM, Swamy said that the BJP Parliamentary committee leaders must think before giving out important positions to the minister who can’t even win their own constituencies for the party. The attack comes a day after the SP-BSP alliance humiliated the saffron party in its bastion – Gorakhpur and deputy CM’s constituency Phulpur.

Not just Subramanian Swamy, but senior BJP leader Ramakant Yadav also took a jibe at the UP CM Yogi Adityanath while reacting to the BJP’s defeat in the UP bypolls. In one of the most severe attacks on the UP CM, Yadav, as per media reports, said that a person involved in worship and devotion has been made the CM. The backward castes must get their due, which the Yogi government has failed to deliver, he said. The CM’s welfare work shouldn’t be limited to one caste, he added. He further said that the government was formed for everyone’s welfare, however, this hasn’t been the case so far.

Yesterday, Yogi Adityanath, while speaking to ANI admitted that the party under-estimated the SP-BSP pact and will introspect the reasons behind the defeat.

Notably, on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party registered stunning victories in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls. While SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel registered a resounding win over BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel by a margin of 59,613 votes, Akhilesh Yadav’s party also thumped BJP by a margin of 21,000 votes in Yogi Adityanath’s bastion of Gorakhpur.