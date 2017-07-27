UP businessman lays claim over state Congress office

A businessman here has laid claim over the Uttar Pradesh Congress office’s building at the posh Mall Avenue area here and moved an application in the municipal corporation, which is investigating the matter. (Representative Image: IE)

A businessman here has laid claim over the Uttar Pradesh Congress office’s building at the posh Mall Avenue area here and moved an application in the municipal corporation, which is investigating the matter. Manish Agarwal had yesterday moved an application saying that the building ‘Nehru Bhawan’ belongs to his family, Zonal Officer of the Lucknow Nagar Nigam, Ashok Singh, said. He has claimed that his grandfather Ram Swarup Agarwal had bought the building through an auction in 1961, but in 1986 Mohsina Kidwai’s (senior Congress leader) name was entered in the documents “wrongly”, the officer said quoting the application.

Later, the name of Agarwal was dropped and only Mohsina Kidwai’s name is mentioned as “occupant” in the records even today, the applicant claimed. Her name was wrongly included as Mohsina Kidwai c/o Ram Swarup Agarwal in the records, Manish said in the application. Investigations into the claims of Manish are on and later we will send a notice to the Congress, Singh said, adding it will take about a week to complete it as old records will have to be looked into.

However, chairman of the state Congress’s communications department Satyadev Tripathi expressed surprise over the claims and said the building has been the party’s office since the past 38 years. “It was bought in an auction by Mohsina Kidwai and Narain Dutt Tewari,” he said, rejecting the claims of Manish Agarwal.