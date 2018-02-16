UP budget disappointing, Centre governing Yogi govt’s budget: Oppositon

Centre attacks Yogi Adityanath government on UP Budget

Terming Uttar Pradesh budget for 2018-19 as “disappointing”, the opposition today said that the Centre was governing the Yogi Adityanath government’s budget and 75 per cent schemes are in the name of the prime minister. BSP legislative party leader Lalji Verma said there was “no arrangement for the Dalits. Last budget has not yet been spent and by mentioning the Centre schemes, the state government tried to pat its back”.

“The budget is disappointing and directionless. It appeared that the budget is being governed by the Centre and 75 per cent schemes are in the name of prime minister,” Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury said. Congress Legislative party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said that 22 crore people of the state were in the impression that there would be something for the farmers in this budget. “The budget is not up to the expectations. There is nothing for health and rural people. This budget is only a bundle of paper,” he said.