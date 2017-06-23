UP board results: Yogi Adityanath said I was afraid of results like in Bihar

Adityanath said that his government would lead a campaign, ‘Khoob Padho Aage Badho’ from July 1 to 15 wherein students up to class VII would receive bags, uniforms, books etc for free. (PTI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed the concern he felt over the results of the Uttar Pradesh Board exams (CBSE, ICSE and UP Board) and said that he had been afraid that they would be similar to those of Bihar, where about 35.25% of students passed their Class 12th exams. In Bihar, as much as 12.40 lakh students failed this year, including its Arts topper, Ganesh Kumar who turned out to be a 41-year old man who had forged his birth certificate. Adityanath was speaking at an event felicitating 147 students who received meritorious grades from the UP, ICSE and CBSE boards. He gave them the Rani Laxmi Bai Puraskar, along with Rs 1 lakh cheque, a tablet and an appreciation certificate at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, Indian Express reported. There were about 99 girls among the 147 students, and the CM spoke about how PM Narendra Modi’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign was a boon in states with a skewed sex ratio.

He called the ceremony a “lesson for those who deprive girls of education or were involved in female foeticide. Talking about his fears for the results he said, “I was just scared of the fact that just before this, the Bihar Board results were declared and we would meet the same fate. Because when we came to power on March 19 and we read that mass cheating had taken place and I started a campaign against it. I was apprehensive that what was happening in Bihar would repeat here as well.”

However, when he saw the results of the students in his state he decided that their hard work must be recognised and hence organised this event to honour them. Adityanath added that his government would lead a campaign, ‘Khoob Padho Aage Badho’ from July 1 to 15 wherein students up to class VII would receive bags, uniforms, books etc for free. In another event, Deputy CM of UP, Dinesh Sharma said that answer sheets of Board exam toppers would be made public from next year to avoid any Bihar-like situation.