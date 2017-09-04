UP Assembly powder case: Forensic lab chief sacked after report says powder was not explosive PETN

Security agencies went into a tizzy after a powdery substance was found in the state assembly in July under the seat of a Samajwadi Party MLA. (IE)

Months after serious questions were raised about the level of security in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, after explosives were reportedly found there, it is now learnt that the substance was not the PETN explosive as previously thought. The state government has suspended Shiv Bihari Upadhyay from the post of the Chief of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) after the disclosure was made, PTI reported. Security agencies went into a tizzy after a powdery substance was found in the state assembly in July under the seat of a Samajwadi Party MLA, the case was transferred by the UP Police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA team along with explosive and forensic experts had conducted a probe in the assembly.Even a FIR was lodged under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121A (conspiring to wage war) of the IPC, according to an Indian Express report.

Both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had accused the state government of using the discovery of the substance to bar the entry of former MLAs and party members of their respective parties from the state assembly. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had said that the powder found in the assembly was used to polish furniture and had been termed PETN to stop former MLAs from entering the premises. The opposition parties made this accusation after UP CM Adityanath cancelled 1,200 visitor passes, including those of former MLAs as an immediate security step, according to an Indian Express report.

Official sources have told PTI that the substance recovered from the assembly was silicon oxide (quartz).