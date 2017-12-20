UP Assembly passes Rs 11,388.17 cr supplementary budget

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly tonight passed the supplementary budget totalling Rs 11,388.17 crore with a focus on development of infrastructure like road, power, health, panchayati raj and schemes for the welfare of poor and downtrodden sections. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly tonight passed the supplementary budget totalling Rs 11,388.17 crore with a focus on development of infrastructure like road, power, health, panchayati raj and schemes for the welfare of poor and downtrodden sections. There is a provision of Rs 1,215 crore for constructing toilets under the Swachch Bharat Mission (rural), while Rs 759.48 crore has been earmarked for power, Rs 519 crore for construction of PWD roads and bridges, Rs 390 crore for free sweaters to students of class I-XII in schools run by Madhyamik Shiksha parishad, and Rs 413.18 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). Besides, there is a provision of Rs 10 crore for construction of Kailash Mansarovar bhawan, Rs 40 crore for expansion and beautification of roads between river Ganga and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and Rs 75 lakh for strengthening of government Baudh museum in Gorakhpur. There is a provision of Rs 16 lakh for an all-India prize money kabaddi tournament at Gorakhpur in the memory of Mahant Avaidyanath. This is the first supplementary budget of the Adityanath government, which had brought its annual budget of Rs 3,84,000 crore in July after storming to power in March.