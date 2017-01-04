UP Assembly Elections 2017: India Today-Axis opinion poll predicts landslide for BJP; SP single-largest for ABP-CSDS

The survey, with a sample size of over 21,000 people, predicted 206-216 seats for BJP, while Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party trailed on 95(92-97) and 82 (79-85) seats respectively. (IE File photo)

With more than 210 seats out of 403, India Today-Axis’ opinion poll for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has predicte Bharatiya Janata Party as a clear winner. The survey, with a sample size of over 21,000 people, predicted 206-216 seats for BJP, while Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party trailed on 95(92-97) and 82 (79-85) seats respectively. Congress was marginalised with just 5-9 seats.

In terms of vote share, BJP managed to bag a 33 per cent vote share, while trailing it were BSP and SP at 26 per cent vote share each. Congress again stood last at 6-9 per cent. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav emerged as favorite choice for CM with 33 per cent votes in the poll, while Mayawati and Rajnath Singh trailing him. Another opinion poll done by Lokniti-ABP News predicted Samajwadi Party as single largest party with 141-151 seats.

