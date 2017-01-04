UP Assembly elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav better CM candidate than me, says Sheila Dikhit

The 78-year-old leader, in a conversation with NDTV, said that she would be happy to step aside for him. (PTI)

Congress’ chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikhit on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh’ current Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is a much better candidate for top-post. The 78-year-old leader, in a conversation with NDTV, said that she would be happy to step aside for him. Earlier in the day, Sheila had said that she is favour of an alliance with Samajwadi Party. Sheila further said that she’s even ready to withdraw her CM candidature if alliance takes place, India Today TV reported. Sheila’s comments come just after election commission announced dates for polling in the five states, including UP. Sheila in another conversation with ANI, said that parties can now schedule their programs in a better way as date has been announced for the elections. “Elections brings challenges, parties know it, now dates are announced can schedule programs better,” she said. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced that assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8.

Further Inputs Awaited