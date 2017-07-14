UP Agriculture Minister lauds Nabard’s role in enhancing credit flow

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Sahi today appreciated the important role being played by Nabard in the state. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Sahi today appreciated the important role being played by Nabard in the state in enhancing the credit flow for agriculture and allied sectors as well as other developmental initiatives. On the occasion of Nabard’s Foundation Day, Shahi lauded the initiatives taken for supporting the Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) movement in the state and expressed the state government’s resolve to work in tandem with Nabard for taking benefits under long-term irrigation fund for major irrigation projects in the state.

It is likely to benefit farmers in 18.5 lakh hectares of land by assuring availability of irrigation facilities, a Nabard press release said. The minister also praised the efforts of Nabard in helping communities in getting Geographical Indicator registration for eight traditional handicrafts of Uttar Pradesh. Nabard chief general manager A K Panda highlighted the major achievements as well as pioneering initiatives of Nabard, which, he said has touched millions of lives in the state.