UoH students on fast: University refers election issue to retired HC judge

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) referred the “litigious” issue of the Students’ Union vice-president’s election to a retired judge of the High Court after students who began a hunger strike on the matter refused to withdraw.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) referred the “litigious” issue of the Students’ Union vice-president’s election to a retired judge of the High Court after students who began a hunger strike on the matter refused to withdraw. The UoH administration has advised the group of students, who began fast under the aegis of Tribal Students’ Forum (TSF) on the varsity campus yesterday, to withdraw the agitation and has warned of initiating a disciplinary action. The Students Union elections 2017-18 was held on September 21. “About four students were on a relay hunger strike (since) yesterday and a few others today opposed the varsity’s decision to keep on hold the election to the post of Vice-President owing to allegations that Naresh Lunavath, the contestant, has less than 75 per cent attendance, as required by norms,” a UoH release said tonight.

The Registrar and Security officer made an effort today to persuade the agitating students to allow the administration to do a proper exercise to resolve the matter and they were advised to wait for the suggestions from the retired judge, it said. However, protesting students have alleged that Lunavath, a nominee of the Alliance of Social Justice, of which TSF is an ally, had won against his ABVP (Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad) opponent, but a complaint was given alleging that he lacked requisite attendance. A section of students has been holding protests for the last few days demanding that Lunavath be declared elected as the vice president. The varsity said they have a requested a retired HC judge to “examine and advise” the UOH on the matter in the wake of students move to resort to the fast. “The retired judge will be handed over all records/ documents pertaining to the elections. A committee has been constituted recently to examine the attendance records of the School of Medical Sciences to which Lunavath belongs,” the release said. TSF president Sundar Rathod alleged the UoH move is just a delaying tactic.

“They (UoH authorities) want to just prolong the issue. The relay hunger strike is continuing for the second day today and we will start an indefinite hunger strike if our demand is not met,” Sundar said. However, UOH contended that students remained “defiant” despite its efforts to convince them. “Since students remained defiant and the matter is litigious, the university has now referred the matter to a retired judge for his opinion,” it said. The University administration again appealed to the protesting students to withdraw the agitation and wait for the report from the judge, in view of the impending end-semester examinations. UoH, also known as the Hyderabad Central University, was rocked by the protests in January 2016 following the suicide on campus by Dalit PH.D scholar Rohith vemula.