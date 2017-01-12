Unwilling to take no for an answer, RSS files PIL in HC after Kolkata Police refuses to clear Jan 14 rally

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was to address the rally and hold several organizational meetings in Kolkata. (PTI)

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has taken to the High Court to file a PIL in Kolkata to seek permission for a rally that was scheduled for January 14. The tussle with authorities in the city rose following Kolkata police’s denial to the saffron camp from holding a rally on that particular date in the city. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was to address the rally and hold several organizational meetings in Kolkata.

January 14 is Makar Sankranti and the leader wanted to oversee a drill by swayamsevaks in their traditional costumes. Earlier RSS had asked permission to hold the rally in Bhukailash grounds in Kidderpore which was later rejected by the Kolkata police. According to police Bhukailash ground was too small and managing the crowd would be tough in case there is any problem.

After which they approached to take permission for Brigade Parade Grounds which was again denied saying that Gangasagar pilgrims, who are passing through Kolkata, are using that ground. According to an RSS spokesperson, RSS had approached the Kolkata High Court on January 9th to look into the matter and the case is being heard by a bench there.

This is not the first time RSS has been denied permission from holding a rally in Kolkata. Back in November 2014, Kolkata police had turned down a request for holding a rally by Amit Shah. Later he got green signal from court to successfully hold the rally.

A Sangh pracharak, Sardul Singh Jain has petitioned to get approval for Bhukailash Road in Kidderpore area on the decided date. The Kolkata High Court has commanded the police department to decide within 24 hours about the petition.