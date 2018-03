The MPs were irate after Naidu decided to adjourn House against the act of some AIADMK protesting inside the Well of the house.

In an unprecedented turn of events, Opposition MPs refused to vacate the House even after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu ordered adjournment of the Rajya Sabha. The MPs were irate after Naidu decided to adjourn House against the act of some AIADMK protesting inside the Well of the house. The MPs, who refused to leave the house, contested that Naidu could have taken action against the AIADMK MPs instead if adjourning the House.

Further inputs awaited