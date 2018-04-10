Unnao rape case: Police arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother after victim’s father dies in custody; Adityanath speaks up

Atul was arrested by a crime branch team on the directions of the state police chief.

Unnao rape case: Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested Atul Singh Sengar, the brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, against whom a woman has leveled rape charges. The arrest came a day after the mysterious death of victim’s father in police custody. Atul was arrested by a crime branch team on the directions of the state police chief, a police spokesperson told PTI.

The police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe all allegations related to Unnao matter. Speaking to media, Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order, said that investigation is being done and action will definitely be taken.

The woman, 18, had protested outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence and alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers. Her father, Pappu Singh, around 50, died the next day in police custody. The reason of the death hasn’t been ascertained yet. The police FIR mentioned that four accused – Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu – had beaten up Pappu on April 4.

The accused was arrested a day later on April 5 under the Arms Act after he was allegedly beaten up by Anil Singh, the MLA’s brother. The UP Police has also suspended Makhi police station SHO Ashok Kumar Singh.

Speaking to media this morning, the victim said that the main accused, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, isn’t being arrested and demanded death penalty for him. “Kuldeep Singh (Sengar) isn’t being arrested. I don’t know if his brother is arrested. I demand that they be hanged till death. They’ve made my life miserable. I want justice. They killed my father,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Accused MLA mocks victim’s family

Reacting to the issue, Sengar referred to the family as ‘lower-level’ people. “They are low-level people, it is a criminal conspiracy (against me),” he said. (Arrey wo nimn star ke log hain, apradhiyon ki saazish hai). The Unnao MLA also ruled out his resignation and said that he will not quit his post just because his name has surfaced in the controversy. “Can someone resign just because he has been named in a controversy?” Sengar said.

Earlier on Monday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav jumped into the controversy and demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi over the issue. “Painful death in the police custody of the rape victim’s father, who tried to self-sacrifice at the Chief Minister’s residence, is extremely disturbing,” Yadav said on Twitter. “It should be probed at the highest level with an unbiased inquiry. Taking the moral responsibility to safeguard the values of women, the Chief Minister should resign immediately,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath speaks up

As the controversy escalated, Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath came to fore for the first time in the matter. “It is an unfortunate incident. ADG Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault, whoever they might be, will not be spared,” Adityanath said. The issue hogged headlines after the deceased tried to immolate herself near the chief minister’s residence in Lucknow. However, the immolation bid was foiled by the police.