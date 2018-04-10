Unnao rape case: SIT to probe BJP MLA of charge, death of victim’s father

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into a girl’s accusations of gang rape against a BJP legislator and the subsequent death of her father in police custody, officials said. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into a girl’s accusations of gang rape against a BJP legislator and the subsequent death of her father in police custody, officials said. Confirming this, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Anand Kumar told IANS that the SIT, which will be headed by the SP (Crime) of Lucknow, will look “into the entire gamut of allegations… from the beginning of the issue in June last year (which is when the 18-year-old first complained of rape by Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger)”.

Informed sources said that hugely embarrassed by the developments, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rolled out a damage control action plan which included ordering the SIT probe, arrest of the BJP legislator’s brother and a parallel magisterial inquiry. The police has suspended six officers, including station house officer of Makhi and five constables, and arrested Senger’s brother Atul Singh and four of his aides — Baua, Vineet, Shailu and Sonu.

Atul Singh was arrested on Tuesday over charges of beating Pappu Singh, the girl’s father, to death in police custody, an official said. The arrest was made in Kanpur based on the orders of the Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh, the official added.

Pappu Singh was being forced to withdraw the case against the MLA. Upon his refusal, he was picked up by the police late on Sunday and was allegedly roughed up by Atul Singh and his aides while in custody. He was taken to the district hospital with 18 wounds and gashes, abdominal pain and vomiting. He died soon after.

The incident triggered a political storm and public outrage in the state, forcing the police to suspend the six officials. A magisterial probe has also been ordered by the district administration. Adityanath has also asked Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow) Rajeev Krishna to investigate the matter and has promised stern action against all perpetrators. He said no one, however mighty, will be spared.