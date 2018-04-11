Unnao gangrape LIVE Updates: Congress dubs Yogi Adityanath government as ‘Ravan’ regime, wants him sacked as CM

Unnao rape case Live Updates: The victim has sought justice from CM Yogi Adityanath whereas BJP MLA’s wife cried foul

Unnao rape case Live Updates: Unnao gang-rape case has snowballed into a full-blown controversy with the Supreme Court announcing today that it will hear next week a plea for a CBI probe into the matter. It has been alleged in the plea that the minor was abducted and raped by a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh and others in July, 2017. The victim’s father died after he was taken to custody by police. The victim has alleged that the Unnao district magistrate had confined her in a hotel room without providing water.

On the other hand, accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife claimed that he had isolated himself accused media of declaring his husband a rapist. Police had on Tuesday arrested the MLA’s brother Atul Singh. The Allahabad High Court also took suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought a detailed report on the case from the Yogi Adityanath government. The court is set to hear the case tomorrow

3:35 PM: Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala today while talking about the Unnao rape case alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government is a government of Ravan, which has failed to protect women. He claimed that the UP CM has no right to continue as the chief minister and he should be immediately dismissed.

3:30 PM: The petition in the Unnao rape case was filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking the court’s direction to the CBI to probe the alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor girl in July last year “by the BJP MLA and his companion and custodial death of her father via torture” on April 9.

3:20 PM: The Supreme Court bench consisting of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud while talking about the case said that it would hear the plea which has also alleged that the rape victim’s father was tortured and killed in the police custody at the behest of the “ruling party” in the state.

3:10 PM: Sangeeta Sengar, the wife of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Senga, while talking about the Unnao rape case said, “We want the accused to be punished.”

2:50 PM: Atul Singh, the brother of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested by the police yesterday in connection with the gangrape of the woman and the custodial death of her father.

2:40 PM: The Allahabad High Court has taken suo-moto cognizance of an incident of rape followed by the death of victim’s father in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. The court directed the matter to be heard on April 12 and appointed an amicus curiae (friend of the court) in the case.

2:30 PM: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh’s wife Sangeeta Sengar has rejected the allegations and met Director General of Police, O.P. Singh in Lucknow. “There is a political motive behind this. Make my husband and girl (rape victim) undergo Narco Analysis Test. My daughters are being traumatised. We are being mentally harassed. No evidence has been presented yet. Until and unless it has been proven, my husband cannot be labelled as a rapist,” the MLA’s wife was quoted as saying by ANI.

2:20 PM: The victim has been demanding the case to be handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the victim alleged that the administration has done little to ensure the security of women in the state. “Yogiji had promised to make Uttar Pradesh crime-free. But, this has not happened in reality. He always makes lofty statements. Is this justice of Yogiji?” If the government doesn’t support us, we will commit suicide,” said the victim. The victim earlier attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence.

2:10 PM: According to ANI report, the girl, alleged prison-like conditions in the name of security, said, “I appeal to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide me justice. The District Magistrate has confined me to a hotel room. The staff are not even serving me water and food and are not letting us go outside. I just want the culprit to be punished.” The teen alleges that she was raped by Sengar and his brother last June.