Unnao rape case Live updates: CBI detains BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar; Allahabad HC order likely at 2 pm

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping a Dalit girl

Amid growing anger over the delay in taking action against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping a minor Dalit girl, the CBI today detained him from his Lucknow residence soon after the agency took over the porobe in the matter. He is presently being quizzed by CBI sleuths at the agency’s Lucknow office. He is likely to be produced before a court later today. The detention of the Bangarmau MLA comes a day after the Yogi Adityanath government handed over the probe to the country’s premier probe agency. The four-time MLA is also an accused of hatching conspiracy to kill the rape survivor’s father in police custody.

Sengar had in last year’s assembly poll defeated Samajwadi Party’s Badaloo Khan from Bangarmau seat in Unnao district. Before joining the BJP in 2017, Sengar had contested elections on BSP and Samajwadi Party tickets. In 2002, Sengar had successfully contested assembly election from Unnao Sadar on a BSP ticket. Later in 2007, he joined the Samajwadi Party and contested from Bangarmau. In 2012, he had against changed his constituency and entered the poll fray as an SP candidate from Bhagwant Nagar.

Track live updates in Unnao rape case here:

10 am: CBI team arrives at Lucknow hotel where victim’s family members are staying

9:55 am: Union Minister Smriti Irani says law agencies and government taking necessary steps. “As a woman, I believe and request there should be no victim shaming,” she said.

9:40 am: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has condemned the rape incident and called for action against the perpetrators. The Commission has issued a notice to Bairia (Ballia) BJP MLA Surendra Pal Singh for questioning the complainant’s accusation.

9:25 am: On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court rapped the Yogi Adityanath government for the delay in arrest of Sengar despite an FIR against him. The HC bench of Chief Justice DB Bhonsle said that if the situation persists, it will be forced to observe that law and order has collapsed in the state. The court reserved his decision on the matter. The order will be pronounced at 2 pm on Friday.

9:17 am: The rape survivor demands strict action against the MLA. “I want strict action be taken against him and he should be given severe punishment,” she told ANI.

# Citing CBI sources, ANI reported that the probe agency has registered three cases against the rape accused MLA.