Unnao rape case hurting BJP’s reputation, may ruin Modi’s prospects in 2019 election, says party spokesperson

The unhappiness over police’s inaction in the Unnao gangrape case is now hurting the BJP from within. Deepti Bhardwaj, one of its spokespersons attacked the Yogi Adityanath government and urged party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘save Uttar Pradesh’. She said that party leaders are embarrassed by what has happened. She noted that it is hurting the organisation’s reputation and the unfortunate turn of events will crush the PM’s aspirations for the state.

She said that the decisions taken by the government are not in the party’s interests and it will spill water over the BJP’s prospects in 2019 general elections. She demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the crime, saying swift action by the government in the case will be a key factor for the party’s performance in 2019 polls.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Deepti said that she rightly pointed out the issue while drawing Amit Shah’s attention. She said, “This is a total failure of Uttar Pradesh Government because we fought for women’s respect but risked it just for saving image of an influential person.”

The Uttar Pradesh government is facing a barrage of criticism from opposition parties over its poor handling of the case. The rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is still out of the police’s reach even after the filing of FIR under various sections of the IPC and POSCO Act. The Allahabad High Court has now asked the Adityanath government to state whether the MLA will be arrested or not.

The court directed the government to file its response within an hour. The development is significant because DGP OP Singh told reporters earlier today that the case has been handed over to the CBI and the probe agency will decide on the arrest of the rape accused MLA.