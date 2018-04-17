Unnao rape case: CBI registers fourth case, names son of BJP MLA’s aide as accused

CBI registers fourth FIR in Unnao rape case (Representational image: PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday registered the fourth FIR in the Unnao rape case. In its new complaint, the central investigative agency has made Shashi Singh’s son Shubham Singh an accused in it. Shashi Singh, a woman aide of an accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who allegedly took the rape survivor to the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh on the day of the crime, was sent to four days of police custody till April 19.

Yesterday, the victim was taken to special CBI court in Lucknow under tight security by the CBI’s investigating officer RR Tripathi to record her statement. The alleged victim’s mother too had accompanied her daughter to the court. The statement was recorded under section 164 (Recording of confessions and statements) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before Special CBI magistrate Sapna Tripathi.

The CBI arrested the main accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on April 13 and was later sent to seven days police custody.

In its complaint to Uttar Pradesh Police, which is now a part of CBI’s FIR, the victim’s mother had alleged that while the MLA was raping her daughter, Shashi Singh stood outside the room as a guard. The victim’s family had also alleged that brother of the accused lawmaker, Atul Singh Sengar, too had raped the girl along with his companions. The family had further alleged that Sengar later beat the girl’s father for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the same. The father of the victim later died in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the CBI is all set to reopen the original FIR registered in June last year in connection with the rape case to determine why BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger was not probed by UP Police after the complaint. According to reports, the Unnao police had registered these FIR under various sections related to rape, abduction and criminal intimidation, the POCSO Act and the gangrape.

The CBI has filed three separate cases last week relating to the alleged rape and incidents following it. The case was handed to the central investigative agency by Yogi Adityanath government following massive protests and public outcry across the country over the incident.