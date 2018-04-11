Unnao rape case: Allahabad High Court takes suo motu cognisance, hearing tomorrow; top developments

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Allahabad High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the case of alleged gangrape of a Dalit girl in Unnao and the subsequent death of her father in police custody. The issue has snowballed into a major political storm in Uttar Pradesh and opposition parties have slammed the BJP government for not arresting the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar so far. The incident has also led to severe criticism for the BJP government over deteriorating law and order situation in the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Facing embarrassment, the Chief Minister, on the other hand, ordered the formation of an SIT to probe the case. The incident comes at a time when Adityanath has been claiming that girls are safe under the BJP rule.

Top developments:

1. Today, the Allahabad High Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter and sought a detailed report of the case from the government. A bench of the Chief Justice has posted the matter for hearing tomorrow.

Unnao rape case: Allahabad High Court takes suo-moto cognizance of the matter, to be heard on 12 April. Court also appointed an amicus curiae in the case. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2018

2. MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife today met DGP OP Singh in Lucknow and demanded a narco test on the victim and her husband to reveal the truth. She said that her family members are being harassed and no evidence has been presented so far by the accused. “There is a political motive behind this. No evidence has been presented yet, still he is being labelled as a rapist,” Sangeeta Sengar, accused MLA’s wife, said. She also said that if her husband is proven guilty, the entire family will hould give up their lives.

3. Under attack by the opposition and media, the Yogi Adityanath government formed an SIT to probe the case. The CM has asked the SIT to submit report by Wednesday evening.

4. So far, the accused MLA’s brother Atul Singh has been arrested in connection with the case for allegedly beating the girl’s father to death in police custody. The arrest was made on Tuesday in Kanpur on the orders of the DGP.

5. NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and issued a notice to the state government over the death of rape victim’s father in police custody. The NHRC has asked the state government to submit a detailed report. It said that if it is true, the incident raises serious issue of violation of human rights.

6. According to an audio tape of a purported telephonic conversation aired by Times Now and Aaj Tak, Sengar had forced the victim’s father to withdraw the case. In the audio tape, Sengar can be heard telling the rape victim’s uncle that negative news was being spread against him and threatened him of dire consequences. According to news channels, the victim’s father refused to comply and was later picked up by the police on Sunday and later thrashed by Atul and his aides in police custody.

7. The man was admitted to hospital with over a dozen injuries. He died soon after. The autopsy report said that he died of internal injuries. The family members of the rape victim have refused to return to their home, saying they fear for their lives. On Sunday, the family had attempted to immolate thmselves near the CM’s residence to protest police inaction but were stopped by the police.

8. In Gorakhpur, several opposition parties’ workers are protesting against the government for not arresting the Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Gorakhpur is considered stronghold of CM Adityanath.

9. CM Adityanth also spoke to ADGP Rajeev Krishna yesterday and ordered him to take stern action against all the perpetrators. Rajeev Krishna is heading to SIT that has been formed to probe the case. Today, Rajeev Krishna along with other officials visited the rape victim’s residence in Makhi, 15 km from Unnao. Rajeev said that he will submit interim by today evening. He also said that the SIT is working independently.

10. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will next week hear a plea demanding CBI probe into the incident and compensation for the victim’s family.