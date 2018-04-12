Unnao horror: Raped, abused and threatened, a timeline on victim’s gruelling 10-month wait for an FIR

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Unnao gangrape incident and custodial death of the victim’s father have pushed the Yogi Adityanath government on the back foot. BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP MLA from Bangarmau seat in Unnao district is among others who are accused of gangraping a Dalit girl in June 2017. The case grabbed media attention when the victim named the four-time MLA as an accused in the incident and threatened to immolate herself near the Chief Minister’s residence. Later, an audio clip of the MLA was aired by TV channels in which he was heard forcing the victim’s father Surendra Singh to withdraw the case. The victim’s father was then picked up by the police and allegedly beaten up by MLA’s brother Atul Singh in front of the cops. He later succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital. The government formed an SIT to probe the case but on Thursday announced its decision to hand over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The matter has now reached the Allahabad High Court which took suo moto cognisance of the matter on Werdnesday. Today, the court sought to know in clear-cut terms from the government whether the MLA will be arrested or not. The SIT replied that it will arrest the MLA. After this, the court said that it will pronounce its order at 2 pm on Friday. The Supreme Court has also admitted a plea seeking direction be given to the government to pay compensation to the victim’s family. The matter will come up before the top court next week.

In the Assembly polls last year, Sengar had defeated Samajwadi Party’s Badaloo Khan from Bangarmau seat by over 25,000 votes. Today, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar narrated the entire sequence of events in the case. Here’s is the timeline:

June 4, 2017: The girl said that she was raped by Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his house. The dalit girl said that she had gone to meet the MLA for employment with her neighbour.

June 11: The girl goes missing. The same day a missing complaint is filed with the Makhi police station.

June 20: The victim is recovered from a village in Auraiya.

June 21: The girl is brought to Unnao.

June 22: She is produced before the court. Her statement is recorded under CrPC Section 164. Arvind Kumar said that the girl did not name the MLA in her statement.

July 3: The girl is handed over to her family. She leaves for Delhi and alleged that she was harassed by police. She stays at her uncle’s place. The girl then narrates the entire story her aunty and dispatches a letter to the Chief Minister demanding registration of an FIR against Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh.

Oct 16: A poster of the MLA surfaces in the victim’s village. Locals allege that it was a work of victim’s uncle.

Oct 24: Kuldeep Singh Sengar files a defamation case against the girl’s uncle.

February 24, 2018: The victim’s family moves court urging to include MLA’s name in the FIR under Section 156(3).

April 3: Her father was thrashed by Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother in front of police.

April 5: Surendra sent to jail after a medical examination at the district hospital.

April 8: The gangrape victim and her family members attempt to immolate themselves near the CM’s residence in Lucknow to protest police’s inaction but were stopped by the officials present there.

April 9: The girl’s father dies at the Unnao district hospital. Six policemen are suspended and a magisterial probe ordered.

April 10: Atul Singh arrested from Lucknow.

April 11: SIT team visits Makhi village. The SIT also records a statement of both the parties. The SIT submits its report the government. The rape accused MLA’s wife Sangeeta demands narco test on the girl and her husband. The Allahabad High Court takes suo motu cognisance of the matter. Late night, the MLA visits SSP office in Lucknow.

April 12: The case is handed over to the CBI. At a press conference, the SIT says that the onus of arresting the accused MLA rests with the CBI which is set to take over the probe. Allahabad HC said that it will pronounce order at 2 pm on Friday.