Unnao gangrape allegedly involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger: Allahabad High Court seeks Yogi Adityanath govt’s stand

The Allahabad High Court today sought the Uttar Pradesh government’s stand on the Unnao gangrape case allegedly involving a BJP MLA and details of action taken. A bench of Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar, taking cognisance of the gangrape case in Uttar Pradesh on a letter to the court by senior lawyer Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi detailing the incident, slated the matter for next hearing on April 12. It sought the state government’s stand on the case and also asked the advocate general or one of the additional advocates general to remain present during the course of hearing to apprise the court about the case and action being taken.

The court also ordered that the body of the victim’s father should not be cremated, if not done so. The body was, however, cremated yesterday. The man had died on Monday in custody after his 18-year-old daughter had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Atul Singh and his aides of raping her. Chaturvedi demanded fair investigation in the heinous crime and also on the death of the victim’s father.

The police had yesterday arrested Atul Singh in connection with the gangrape of the woman and the custodial death of her father. The Supreme Court will also hear next week a plea for CBI probe into the Unnao gangrape case.