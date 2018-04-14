Unnao case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar says he has ‘full faith in judiciary’; sent to 7 day police custody

BJP MLA Kuldip Singh Sengar (Source: PTI)

A day after he was arrested by the CBI for his involvement in rape case of a Dalit girl, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar reiterated that he is innocent and that he has full faith in the judiciary, news agency ANI reported. The MLA was today produced by the CBI before a special court in Lucknow. After he was produced before the court, the MLA has been sent to the police custody for 7 days! The probe agency would seek his custody to interrogate him further.

Sengar was picked up by the CBI in the wee hours on Friday. The probe agency arrested him late last night after 15-hour long grilling in Lucknow. The arrest was made after Allahabad High Court made strong observations and directed the administration to arrest the MLA. The court said that law and order machinery was directly in the league under the influence of Sengar. Sengar is accused of raping a minor Dalit girl and later hatching a conspiracy to kill her father.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow for medical examination. The victim, her mother and her uncle were brought to Lucknow today under tight security as they feared for their lives. The CBI team had on Friday recorded the girl and her family members statements.

Main accused in #Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh produced before a #Lucknow Court, says,’ I have faith in judiciary.’ pic.twitter.com/cJoWw8q2Xj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2018

The victim told reporters that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s yesterday statement that the guilty will be brought to book, she hopes that justice will be done in her case. She also termed Sengar’s arrest a positive development and thanked media and CBI for their support. The girl was later taken to the CBI’s zonal office where a detailed statement from her is likely to be recorded.

The case grabbed media attention when the victim named Sengar in her complaint and attempted self-immolation near CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow on Sunday, claiming inaction in the rape case that took place in 2017.